Christmas show, sale to open at hotel

Merwinsville Hotel Restoration in Gaylordsville will kick off its annual Christmas holiday show Nov. 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Following opening day, the show will be open at the 1 Brown’s Forge Road historic hotel Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 and Dec. 6-8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The hotel will be transformed for the holidays, adorned with decorations, including a model train exhibit, a Dickens Village, Worlds Fair miniatures and Santa Claus collections, will be on view.

The event will feature fine arts and crafts from award-winning artisans. Offerings will include photography, fine artwork, holiday crafts, jewelry and ornaments.

A portion of all sales will benefit the hotel.

Storytime will be offered each Saturday at 11 a.m. with free penny candy and hot chocolate.

Georganne Bensh, who organizes the Christmas/holiday show, began collecting festive holiday decorations, such as the village buildings, which now number more than 100, more than three decades ago.

“I try to make it different and every year it is slightly changed,” Bensh said.

Baked goods from Mrs. Claus' bakery will be available to purchase, as will homemade soups.

Bensh will serve up hot chocolate.

Admission is free.

Hotel members with a “sponsor” membership (or higher) will receive a discount on art purchased.

This year is the 176th anniversary of the Merwinsville Hotel, which opened for business in 1843, as a meal stop for the Housatonic Railroad. The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

For more information, call 860-350-4443 or visit www.merwinsvillehotel.org.