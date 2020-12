The town of Warren will offer Christmas Island, a socially distant drive-thru holiday event Dec. 12 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

A snow date of Dec. 13 is planned.

The event will consist of five stops, beginning at the church parking lot on Sackett Hill Road. A conductor from “The Polar Express” will greet motorists and receive a ticket to Christmas Island.

From there, guests will be directed to nearby firetrucks, where members of the Litchfield Hills Dairy Club will accept donations of PPE for local ambulance departments in Litchfield County.

Donations can be placed in the wrapped present boxes along the way.

Motorists will then be guided to Santa’s Workshop, located at the Academy, also on Sackett Hill Road. Santa will greet guests from a distance.

From there, motorists will head to the firehouse and library, where elves will serve holiday treats.

Letters to Santa can be dropped off at the last stop at a special mailbox.

Cars will then proceed right on Sackett Hill Road and to the traffic light.