Chocolate, bourbon tasting on tap

A chocolate and bourbon tasting will be held April 14 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Hopkins Vineyard in New Preston.

Laura Graham of Drink with Food will lead the program at the vineyard on Hopkins Road.

Graham will provide handmade bourbon, peated bourbon, single malt and chocolate whiskey from Kings County Distillery in Brooklyn, N.Y., for sampling.

Kings County Bourbon is a San Francisco World Spirits Competition award winner.

Pam Dorgan of Plum Brook Chocolate, who is a Connecticut Specialty Food Award winner and a “Best” of CT Magazine winner, will offer samples of her truffles and butter crunch toffee.

Products will be available for purchase or order.