Chino police officer fatally shoots man armed with knife

CHINO, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California police officer fatally shot a man armed with a knife a block away from police headquarters, authorities said Friday.

The man called 911 on Thursday afternoon and asked to meet an officer near the Chino police station, according to a news release. When the officer arrived, the man got out of his vehicle with a knife.

The officer opened fire, fatally shooting the man, authorities said. The officer was not harmed.

The man's identity was not released publicly pending notification of his family.

Chino police did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Friday and additional information was not available.

The city of Chino is about 35 miles (56.3 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.