Chinese newspaper warns US not to push too hard on trade

Deputy U.S. trade representative, Jeffrey D. Gerrish, center, who is leading a U.S. trade delegation leaves from a hotel for a second day of meetings with Chinese officials in Beijing, China, Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. Facing a March deadline, talks aimed at ending a trade war between China and the U.S. are underway, with the world's two biggest economies expressing optimism over the potential for progress but neither indicating its stance has changed.

BEIJING (AP) — An official Chinese newspaper has warned Washington not to demand too much from Beijing as talks on ending their tariff war entered a second day with no word on possible progress.

The Global Times said Tuesday the Trump administration is dealing with an increasingly strong China that has pressing needs. The newspaper said Washington "cannot push China too far" and must avoid a situation that "spins out of control."

Negotiators began talks Monday on their fight over Beijing's technology development tactics but there was no sign either side changed its stance. They agreed Dec. 1 to suspend additional tariff hikes on each other's goods for 90 days while they negotiate, but economists said that probably is too little time to reach a final agreement.