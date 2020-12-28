China sentences lawyer who reported on outbreak to 4 years Dec. 28, 2020 Updated: Dec. 28, 2020 4:19 a.m.
1 of3 A pro-democracy activist holds placards with the picture of Chinese citizen journalist Zhang Zhan outside the Chinese central government's liaison office, in Hong Kong, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. Zhang, a former lawyer and citizen journalist from Shanghai, has been sentenced to four years in prison for her reporting on the initial coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China. The activists demand the releases of Zhang, as well as the 12 Hong Kong activists detained at sea by Chinese authorities. Kin Cheung/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 Pro-democracy activists, including Lee Cheuk-Yan, right, hold placards with the picture of Chinese citizen journalist Zhang Zhan as they march to the Chinese central government's liaison office, in Hong Kong, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. Zhang, a former lawyer and citizen journalist from Shanghai, has been sentenced to four years in prison for her reporting on the initial coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China. The activists demanded the releases of Zhang, as well as the 12 Hong Kong activists detained at sea by Chinese authorities. Kin Cheung/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 A pro-democracy activist holds banner with Chinese reads "Release", during a protest outside the Chinese central government's liaison office, in Hong Kong, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, to demand the release of the 12 Hong Kong activists detained at sea by Chinese authorities. Kin Cheung/AP Show More Show Less
BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese court on Monday sentenced a former lawyer who reported on the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak to four years in prison on charges of “picking fights and provoking trouble," one of her lawyers said.
The Pudong New Area People’s Court in the financial hub of Shanghai gave the sentence to Zhang Zhan following accusations she spread false information, gave interviews to foreign media, disrupted public order and “maliciously manipulated” the outbreak.