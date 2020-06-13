https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/China-sentences-Australian-man-to-death-for-drug-15337611.php
China sentences Australian man to death for drug smuggling
BEIJING (AP) — An Australian man has been sentenced to death in southern China for drug smuggling.
Cam Gillespie was sentenced Wednesday, the Guangzhou Intermediate People’s Court said in a one-sentence statement on its website.
All his personal property will be confiscated, the statement said.
It did not provide any details of the charges.
View Comments