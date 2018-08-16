China sending trade envoy to Washington for talks

BEIJING (AP) — China's government says it will send a trade envoy to Washington for talks amid a worsening tariff dispute.

The Commerce Ministry said Thursday a delegation led by a deputy minister will discuss "issues of mutual concern" but gave no other details of an agenda.

The two governments are poised to impose a new round of tariff hikes on each other's goods next week in a dispute over Beijing's technology policy.