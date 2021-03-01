China says it aims to vaccinate 40% of population by June

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China is lagging in its coronavirus vaccination rollout because it has the disease largely under control, but plans to inoculate 40% of its population by June, Chinese health experts said Monday.
Zhong Nanshan, the leader of a group of experts attached to the National Health Commission, said the country has delivered 52.52 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Feb. 28. He was speaking at an online forum between U.S and Chinese medical experts hosted by the Brookings Institution and Tsinghua University.