China's leader urges action on unification with Taiwan

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged people on both sides to reach a consensus on the unification of Taiwan and China and not leave the issue for future generations.

Xi said in a speech devoted to Taiwan on Wednesday that no one or no party can stop the trend toward unification, and that independence for the self-governing island is a dead-end.

Taiwan and China split in a civil war that brought the Communists to power in China in 1949. The rival Nationalists set up their own government on the island about 160 kilometers (100 miles) off the Chinese mainland.

Taiwan's president said Tuesday that its people want to maintain their autonomy from China.