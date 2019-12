Chili cook-off on tap in Bridgewater

The Bridgewater Grange will hold its third annual Bridgewater Grange Chili Cook-off Jan. 11 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The event will take place at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 5 Main St. South.

All are welcome to enter.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the grange’s annual scholarship.

For more information or to sign up to participate, call 860-355-3665.