‘Children’s Stories told through Music’ on tap

The New Milford Public Library and the Sherman Chamber Ensemble will present a free concert for families and children, “Favorite Children’s Stories told through Music,” on Sunday at 2 p.m.

The concert, which will feature ensemble director Eliot Bailen on cello, Susan Rotholz on flute and Doori Na on violin, will take place at the library at 24 Main St.

Bailen said the program will present classical music in a format suitable for all ages.

A highlight will be an interpretation of the classic story, “Ferdinand the Bull,” set to original music composed by Bailen. Rotholz will narrate the story and be accompanied by Bailen.

The ensemble will also present “Mirette on the High Wire,” an original composition by Bailen for cello and flute.

The piece is based on the children’s picture book written and illustrated by Emily Arnold McCully, published in 1992.

The afternoon ends with a mini classical concert. A meet-and-greet reception with the artists will follow.

The program is co-sponsored by the FRIENDS of New Milford Library, the New Milford Commission on the Arts and the Kemp Mandeville Children’s Educational Fund of the Sherman Chamber Ensemble.

For information and to register, call 860-355-1191, ext. 3.