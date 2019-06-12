Children’s Center grateful for Day of Action

To the Editor:

Thank you to United Way for organizing the annual Day of Action and the volunteers from Webster Bank and the United Way/Town of New Milford.

You let the sunshine into newly cleaned classroom windows and reclaimed our day lily gardens from invasive grasses.

The children and staff love the improvements you made.

Webster Bank Volunteers included Jenifer Knight, Samia Nait Mansour, Sheila Duarte-Hanna and Anthony Santiago and the United Way/Town of New Milford Representative was Tammy Reardon.

Thank you.

Susan H. Johnston

Executive Director