Children invited to explore Montessori class

Washington Montessori School in New Preston invites children ages 3-4 and 10-18 months to experience a Montessori classroom on a Saturday morning this month, followed by a puppet show.

Puppets shows will be presented Feb. 2, 9 and 16 at 10:30 a.m.

Children aged 3-4 are welcome to attend a one-hour visit to a classroom Feb. 9 at 9:30 a.m.

While children explore the Lower School classroom with teachers, parents will have an opportunity to take a tour of the campus led by a middle school student.

Children ages 10-24 months are invited to visit a classroom Feb. 16 from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.

For more information, call the 240 Litchfield Turnpike (Route 202) school, call 860-868-0551.