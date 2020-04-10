Child welfare 'warm line' offers support during outbreak

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) —

SUPPORTING FAMILIES

New Hampshire’s child welfare agency is offering new resources to help children, parents and other caregivers during the COVID-19 crisis.

The state Division for Children, Youth, and Families has published a guide with advice and resources for financial assistance, food, housing, and more. It also includes tips on how to check in with families, and a list of questions to ask caregivers and children.

The division, along with the social service agency Waypoint, also has created the “Family Support Warm Line.” The free, confidential phone line will connect callers with professionals who can offer coping strategies and emotional support. The number is 1-800-640-6486.

DCYF Director Joseph Ribsam says new child abuse and neglect referrals have dropped during the pandemic, likely because children are away from school officials who often report suspected casts. He says the focus must remain on prevention.

___

THE NUMBERS

As of Thursday, 819 people in New Hampshire had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. Twenty-one people died.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and the infirm, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.