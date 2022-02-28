Chief: Suspect in officer's killing was detained at hospital

SALINAS, Calif. (AP) — The man accused of fatally shooting a Northern California police officer during a traffic stop over the weekend was arrested after he showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound, an official said.

Gustavo Morales showed up at Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound after Salinas Police Officer Jorge David Alvarado was killed during a shootout that erupted after the officer pulled over a car late Friday, Salinas Police Chief Roberto Filice told KSBW-TV Monday.

It was not immediately known if Morales has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Alvarado was patrolling alone when he made the traffic stop, but that other units were already on route, Filice said. The shooting happened before other officers could arrive to assist Alvarado, he said.

Police body camera footage and dashcam video will play a key role in determining the events of that shooting, Filice said.

“I can tell you just from the initial information that I got that officer Alvarado did not make any mistakes. He did everything perfect. Unfortunately he lost his life, but he made no mistakes at all,” he said.

Alvarado, 30, was a five-year veteran of the department who previously served in the U.S. Army and was deployed to Afghanistan, Filice said.

On Monday, a memorial outside the Salinas police headquarters continued to grow with residents leaving up dozens of wreaths, bouquets of flowers, cards and stuffed animals.

Authorities have not said what was the traffic violation or what led to the shootout. The Monterey County District Attorney’s Office will investigate because the case involves an officer firing his weapon. District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni said her office will not provide more details about the shooting until the investigation has concluded.

His death was the first of a police officer in the line of duty in nearly 80 years in Salinas, a city in a farming region about 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of San Francisco, Mayor Kimbley Craig said.

On Sunday, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered flags at the state capitol to be flown at half-staff in honor of Alvarado.

Alvarado is survived by his fiancee and his mother, the governor's office said.