Chief: No discipline while state eyes death of Black man

DENVER (AP) — Following the release of a highly critical report about the arrest and death of Elijah McClain in Colorado and a police investigation into the events, Aurora's police chief said Tuesday she could not discipline anyone involved while the state attorney general is still conducting a criminal investigation into what happened.
Chief Vanessa Wilson said she did not want to do anything that might influence a grand jury that state Attorney General Phil Weiser has convened as part of his investigation into whether anyone should be prosecuted in the case involving the 23-year-old Black man. She declined to say whether she would take disciplinary action if Weiser does not find evidence that a crime was committed.