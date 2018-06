Chicken ’n biscuit dinner on tap

The New Milford United Methodist Church will hold a chicken ’n biscuit dinner June 9 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The cost is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors, $4 for children ages 5 to 12 and free for children under 5. A family living at the same address will cost $25.

The church is located at 68 Danbury Road (Route 7).