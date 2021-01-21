Chicago teachers begin vote to defy order to return to class

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago teachers began voting Thursday to defy orders to report for in-person class next week ahead of elementary students' return, actions the nation's third-largest school district said could lead to “an illegal strike.”
The Chicago Teachers Union fiercely opposes Chicago Public Schools' reopening plans over safety concerns during the coronavirus pandemic. The roughly 355,000-student district, which went online in March 2020, has gradually welcomed students back. Thousands of pre-kindergarten and special education students chose in-person learning this month. Teachers who didn't show were punished.