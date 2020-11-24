Chicago officer seriously injured as car flees traffic stop

CHICAGO (AP) — Two people were taken into custody after a Chicago police officer was dragged by a car and seriously injured when the vehicle sped away from a traffic stop, police said.

The officer was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with non life-threatening injuries after Monday night's incident on the city's South Side. Chicago Fire Department officials said the officer was in serious condition.

Chicago police said officers were conducting a traffic stop about 8 p.m. when the car sped off and the officer was dragged by the driver’s side door.

The vehicle then struck a concrete pillar at the 95th/Dan Ryan Red Line station, causing the officer to be ejected from the door and to strike another a fixed object, police said.

Police did not release additional details on the two people taken into custody.