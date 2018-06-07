Chicago mayor says party's over for illegal party buses

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says the party's over for illegal party bus operators in the city.

Emanuel says Wednesday he's teaming up with Secretary of State Jesse White to ensure all party bus operators are following city rules. The mayor is creating a Party Bus Safety Task Force so the city, police and state agencies can easily share information and best practices on enforcement.

Emanuel also wants to give the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection more access to state databases. He says that way the department can more easily conduct investigations into party bus operators breaking the law.

The announcement comes after a police crackdown on the illegal operators. There have been 10 shootings associated with party buses in the last three years.