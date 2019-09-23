Chicago mayor says 5 detained by ICE at city pizzeria

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot say five people have been detained by federal immigration authorities at a South Side pizzeria near the Indiana border.

Lightfoot publicized the immigration action Monday on Twitter, saying city officials were "actively monitoring the situation" and providing "assistance to the affected families."

Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokeswoman Nicole Alberico in Chicago didn't immediately have information.

City Council member Susan Sadlowski Garza, whose ward includes the pizzeria, said on Facebook that workers were taken into custody.

Immigration enforcement at places of business is not unusual.

But Lightfoot has been vocal in opposing immigration authorities since she took office this year. She says police won't cooperate with ICE.

In July, she tried to move a Customs and Border Protection symposium in Chicago out of the city.