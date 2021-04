OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — A 29-year-old Chicago man was sentenced to 17 years in prison for hijacking a woman's car as she sat in the parking lot of a suburban shopping mall before work, prosecutors said.

Darnell Anderson was sentenced Friday for the March 2018 carjacking at Oak Brook Mall, DuPage County State's Attorney Bob Berlin said. Anderson pleaded guilty in February to aggravated vehicular hijacking. He must serve half his sentence before he will be eligible for parole.