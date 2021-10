Ashlee Rezin/AP

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago's police chief has put into writing a threat that officers could be fired if they don't comply with the city's COVID-19 vaccination policy, adding that those who choose to retire rather than adhere to the policy might be putting their retirement benefits at risk.

In a memo sent Sunday night, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said that those officers who do choose to retire rather than comply “may be denied retirement credentials,” the Chicago Tribune reported.