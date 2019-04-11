Chicago building once home to Al Capone and family sold

CHICAGO (AP) — After being on the market for years, a red brick two-flat on Chicago's South Side that once belonged to gangster Al Capone has been sold.

Listing agent Ryan Smith says the 2,820-square-foot (262-square meter) building in the city's Park Manor neighborhood sold last week for $226,000, more than twice the $109,900 asking price. The buyer wasn't identified.

The previous owner listed the building in 2009 for $450,000 and lowered the price over the years.

Capone paid about $15,000 for the building in 1923. The names of his mother, Teresina Capone, and wife, Mae, were on the deed.

The Capone family owned the building until the death of his mother in the 1950s. Capone went to prison for tax evasion in 1931, and after his release in 1939, lived in Florida until his death in 1947.

The Commission on Chicago Landmarks and the Illinois Historic Sites Advisory Council in 1989 rejected bids to make the building a landmark.