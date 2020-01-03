https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Chicago-area-zoo-euthanizes-Zenda-a-struggling-14948169.php
Chicago-area zoo euthanizes Zenda, a struggling male lion
BROOKFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A 14-year-old male African lion has been euthanized at a suburban Chicago zoo.
Brookfield Zoo said Zenda was struggling to stand and walk. A necropsy revealed degenerative discs is his spine that had ruptured because of old age.
Zenda had lived at the zoo since 2008.
The zoo said it would keep a close eye on Isis, a 14-year-old female lion, who had a close relationship with Zenda.
