Cheyenne to save artifacts of old building before demolition

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Cheyenne city officials have agreed to spend up to $30,000 to save historic artifacts from a downtown building that will be demolished to make room for a new city courts building.

The Tribune Eagle reported Wednesday that Mayor Marian Orr offered the money from her budget to the Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board.

The board hopes to save light fixtures, doors, a window, a fireplace and other items.

Board members originally wanted to complete a survey of the building with drawings and photos to be sent to the Library of Congress, but Orr said there wasn't time for that.

Demolition of the 142-year-old building is planned early next year. The building is plagued by mold, asbestos and pigeon droppings.

___

Information from: Wyoming Tribune Eagle, http://www.wyomingnews.com