Joey Chestnut sets new record at post-pandemic hot dog race July 4, 2021 Updated: July 4, 2021 2:15 p.m.
1 of9 Winners Joey Chestnut and Michelle Lesco pose with their championship belts and trophies at the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest in Coney Island's Maimonides Park on Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Brooklyn, New York. Brittainy Newman/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 George Shea, the event's host, livens up the crowd at the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest in Coney Island's Maimonides Park on Sunday, July 4, 2021, in New York. Brittainy Newman/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Joey Chestnut taps the stands for good luck before prepping inside at the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest in Coney Island's Maimonides Park on Sunday, July 4, 2021, in New York. Brittainy Newman/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Winners Joey Chestnut and Michelle Lesco pose with their championship belts and trophies at the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest in Coney Island's Maimonides Park on Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Brooklyn, New York. Brittainy Newman/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Mason Marriott, 9, watches from the stands at the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest in Coney Island's Maimonides Park on Sunday, July 4, 2021, in New York. Brittainy Newman/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Winners Joey Chestnut and Michelle Lesco, obscured behind hot dogs, pose at the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest in Coney Island's Maimonides Park on Sunday, July 4, 2021, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Brittainy Newman/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
NEW YORK (AP) — Chowdown champ Joey “Jaws” Chestnut broke his own record to gulp to a 14th win in the men’s Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on Sunday, while Michelle Lesco took the women’s title.
Chestnut downed 76 franks and buns in 10 minutes. That’s one more than he did in setting the men’s record last year, when the contest unfolded without fans because of the coronavirus pandemic.