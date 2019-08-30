Cherokee Nation's council OKs pick for US House delegate

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (AP) — The Tribal Council of the Cherokee Nation has unanimously approved the newly elected chief's selection to be the tribe's first-ever delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Tahlequah, Oklahoma-based tribe says its 17-member council approved Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.'s pick of Kimberly Teehee during a special meeting on Thursday.

Hoskin announced earlier this month he intends to exercise for the first time the tribe's right to a congressional delegate, which is outlined in treaties with the federal government.

A Cherokee Nation citizen and former adviser to President Barack Obama, Teehee currently oversees government relations for the tribe and its business arm.

Legal experts say the path to secure a tribal delegate would likely require congressional approval and be similar to those of island territories like Puerto Rico.