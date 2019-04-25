Chemical spill forces suburban Chicago residents indoors

BEACH PARK, Ill. (AP) — Authorities are urging residents in a suburban Chicago community to stay indoors with their windows closed following a chemical spill.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office reported the hazardous material spill on social media just before 5 a.m. Thursday in Beach Park, saying the spill had created "a dangerous chemical cloud" in a 1-mile radius of Green Bay Road and 29th Street in the north suburban community.

Residents were being urged to stay inside with their windows closed while hazardous materials crews respond to the spill.

Officials said in an update that the material appears to be anhydrous ammonia. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that chemical is often used as an agricultural fertilizer and industrial refrigerant.