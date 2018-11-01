Chemical contamination in groundwater at fire academy

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — State officials say industrial chemical contamination has been found in groundwater beneath the New Hampshire Fire Academy training ground.

The chemicals, known as PFAS, are common in certain kinds of firefighting foam. The academy has used the foam on site through about 175 training courses dating back to 1994.

WMUR-TV reports state Department of Safety flagged the site as an area of potential concern. The state is hiring an engineering firm to conduct further tests. The academy has switched to a different foam.

A department spokesman said there's no known threat to drinking water.

