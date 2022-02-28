Chef co-authors book on signature South Carolina foods

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Chef Kevin Mitchell hasn’t felt this kind of excitement since he held his finished master’s thesis at the University of Mississippi.
After months of research, writing and editing — much of it during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — Mitchell finally got to see a finished copy of “Taste the State: South Carolina’s Signature Foods, Recipes, and Their Stories,” which Mitchell co-wrote with renowned food scholar David Shields. The book was published late last fall by University of South Carolina Press.