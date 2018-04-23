Chef, author Finn to visit library

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present a program with professionally trained chef and author John E. Finn April 26 at 6:30 p.m.

Finn will deliver a talk and demonstration about his latest book, “The Perfect Omelet: Essential Recipes for the Home Cook,” at the Wykeham Road library.

Finn will talk about the process of writing his definitive book on the iconic omelet.

Books will be available to purchase.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.