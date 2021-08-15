Cheesemakers, aquaculturists, farmers to get grants in Maine

SYDNEY, Maine (AP) — A cheese guild in Sydney, an aquaculture center in Walpole and the Maine Farmland Trust are among the recipients of the state of Maine's agricultural development grants this year.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry said it is awarding about $250,000 in grants this year. Agriculture Commissioner Amanda Beal said the grants reflect “the innovative thinking and hard work being undertaken by producers that will ultimately strengthen our agricultural economy and provide continued access to high-quality Maine-grown and processed agricultural products.”