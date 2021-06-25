Chauvin prosecutor tells judge that Floyd was tortured June 25, 2021 Updated: June 25, 2021 3:26 p.m.
In this image taken from video, Assistant Minnesota Attorney General Prosecutor Matthew Frank speaks as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over sentencing, Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd.
The Rev. Al Sharpton, right, with hand on coat, along with family members of George Floyd leads a prayer before entering the Hennepin County Government Center for the sentencing of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, Friday, June 25, 2021, in Minneapolis, for the May 2020 death of George Floyd during an arrest in Minneapolis.
FILE - In this April 20, 2021, file photo, from video, defendant, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, listens to verdicts at his trial for the 2020 death of George Floyd, Tuesday,, in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin faces decades in prison when he is sentenced Friday, June 25, 2021, following his murder and manslaughter convictions in the death of George Floyd. Floyd's death, filmed by a teenage bystander as Chauvin pinned Floyd to the pavement for about 9 and a half minutes and ignored Floyd's "I can't breathe" cries until he eventually grew still, reignited a movement against racial injustice that swiftly spread around the world and continues to reverberate.
A prosecutor told the judge at Derek Chauvin's sentencing Friday that the former Minneapolis police officer should face a maximum sentence because he violated an officer's most important job by failing to provide for George Floyd's care while trying to take him into custody.
Chauvin was being sentenced on a second-degree murder charge in the May 25, 2020 death of the Black man under the officer's knee.