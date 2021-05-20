Chase leads to 3-day hunt for man now wanted in 4 shootings

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The search for a man who authorities say fired shots at officers during a chase in South Carolina stretched into a third day Thursday as investigators linked him to a killing and two other shootings earlier this month.
Tyler Terry, 27, was spotted running from the wrecked car late Monday in Chester County, under an Interstate 77 bridge 12 miles (19 kilometers) away in York County on Wednesday afternoon and back in Chester County about 3 miles (5 kilometers) from the crash site Thursday, investigators said.