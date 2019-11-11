“Charitable Tax Strategies’ program slated

Kent Memorial Library will present a financial workshop, “Charitable Tax Strategies - IRA Distributions and More,” Nov. 23 at 2 p.m.

Dolores R. Schiesel, resident partner in the Kent office of Cramer & Anderson, will lead the program at the Main Street library.

The program will cover both estate planning to reduce the impact of estate taxes and gifting during a lifetime to reduce income taxes.

Schiesel of Cramer & Anderson, was first selectmen of the Town of Kent for five terms.

Known as Lorry, Attorney Schiesel concentrates her estate and real estate law practice in towns in the northwest corner.

Her estate practice ranges from simple wills to complex Medicaid asset protection and charitable giving.

In a specialty land-use area, Attorney Schiesel represents area land trusts engaged in land preservation initiatives and handles conservation easements for private donors which can result in tax savings.

Additionally, Attorney Schiesel assists small business owners in handling business matters, including formation of limited liability companies and non-profit and for-profit corporations.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.