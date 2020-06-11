Charges dropped against man shot by officer with stun gun

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Prosecutors are dropping charges against an African American man who was shot by a police officer with a stun gun in northern Virginia.

Authorities say La Monta Gladney was the victim when Fairfax County police officer Tyler Timberlake shot him with a stun gun last week in the county's Gum Springs neighborhood. Still, Gladney wound up being charged with being drunk in public and resisting arrest.

On Thursday, county Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano said in a statement he is dropping the charges after reviewing the case and determining “the evidence is insufficient to support these charges.”

Body-worn camera footage shows Gladney speaking incoherently and walking around on a residential street while officers try to persuade him to go to a detox center. Several minutes later Timberlake arrives, quickly advances toward Gladney and shoots him with a stun gun.

Timberlake, who is white, is facing criminal assault charges. His lawyer has said he believed Gladney was someone else.