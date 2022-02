RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — Sixteen people have been charged with defrauding the California Medi-Cal and federal Medicare systems of more than $4.2 million by enrolling people who were not terminally ill into hospice care, authorities said Thursday.

Fourteen of the individuals charged in San Bernardino County Superior Court have been arrested, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced during a press conference at the Rancho Cucamonga courthouse. Two defendants remain at large.