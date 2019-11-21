Chapel to hold services

The Merryall Chapel in New Milford is offering monthly services with guest pastors.

Services will be held 4 p.m., except on Christmas Eve when the service will take place at 9 p.m.

Future services will be held Nov. 24 with Chaplain Alan Freeman of Chaplain Services of Connecticut and Dec. 24 with the Rev. Paul Hibbard, chaplain of Waterbury Hospital.

The chapel is located on Chapel Hill Road. For more information, visit www.merryallchapel.org.