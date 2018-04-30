Changes to SEPTA's new electronic system cause costs to rise

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia's main mass transit agency says it will cost nearly $300 million to implement its new electronic fare card system.

Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority CEO Tom McFadden tells WHYY's PlanPhilly that system upgrades and revisions are responsible for the increase. SEPTA had originally estimated that the project would cost $175 million.

McFadden says SEPTA continues to listen to customers to improve the program. SEPTA has modified its kiosks' interface and the Key card website in response to criticism.

The project had been scheduled for completion in Dec. 2013. Officials now say the new program will be completed by 2020.

