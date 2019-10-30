‘Changes in Required Employee Training’ set

The Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Webster Bank, will hold a Lunch & Learn Seminar, “Changes in Required Employee Training,” Nov. 14 from noon to 1:30 p.m.

The seminar will take place at the John Pettibone Community Center, Program Room 2, 2 Pickett District Road in New Milford.

Starting on Oct. 1, 2019, employers with three or more employees must provide two hours of sexual harassment training to all new hires. The training must be provided within six months of hire.

Connecticut law also requires employers to provide periodic supplemental training to update employees at least every 10 years. All employees must receive two hours of sexual harassment training prior to Oct. 1, 2020.

Lunch will be provided $. The cost is free for Chamber memberes and $10 for non-Chamber members.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-6080 or email nmcc@newmilford-chamber.com by Nov. 11.