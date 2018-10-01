Changes in Oklahoma's liquor laws take effect Monday

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma's new alcohol laws are taking effect.

A voter-approved overhaul of liquor laws starts Monday.

The constitutional amendment known as State Question 792 allows liquor stores to sell cold beer and grocery and convenience stores to sell strong beer and wine. State lodges also can sell alcohol.

Oklahoma voters overwhelmingly approved the overhaul in 2016. The Oklahoma Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission was working to process applications for licenses to sell alcohol in time to meet the deadline.