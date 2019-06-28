Chances of approving on-time Ohio budget grow more uncertain

FILE - In this March 5, 2019 file photo, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, center, speaks between Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof, left, and Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder during the Ohio State of the State address at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. DeWine says there’s no reason that a deal on the state’s next two-year budget can’t be reached this weekend. The Republican governor said Thursday, June 27, he shares the same basic goals as fellow Republicans Householder and Obhof. less FILE - In this March 5, 2019 file photo, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, center, speaks between Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof, left, and Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder during the Ohio State of the State ... more Photo: Paul Vernon, AP Photo: Paul Vernon, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Chances of approving on-time Ohio budget grow more uncertain 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The chances of Ohio lawmakers approving the state's spending plan have grown more uncertain as a weekend voting session has been canceled.

The House and Senate must present Gov. Mike DeWine with the two-year budget that pays for schools, health care for the poor, prisons and dozens of other priorities in time for him to sign it by a midnight Sunday deadline.

Republican House Speaker Larry Householder on Friday canceled a planned Saturday session. The Senate still plans to meet Saturday.

A joint House-Senate committee is working through differences in the $69 billion spending bill, and a final proposal must be approved in up-or-down votes by both chambers.

A likely sticking point is between the Senate's proposed 8% personal income tax cut and the House's proposed cut of 6.6%.