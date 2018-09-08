  • New Milford womens softball league recently wrapped up its season and crowned two team champions. The 2018 Women’s North Division Champs, Athlete’s Source, is shown above, from left to right, in front, Michelle Haber and Jenn Miller; middle row, Tricia Kendziera, Tammie Hogan, Lisa Maciel, Christine Bello, Ali Moravsky and Nicole McGuinnes; and in back, Amy Rodriguez, Lynn Mulhall, Jules Flood, Michele DeGrosso, Kristin Bailey, Megan Fuller, Jennie Flannery and Meg Lyon. Missing from photo is Laura Knapp and Baby Delilah Knapp. Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo / The News-Times Contributed
    New Milford womens softball league recently wrapped up its season and crowned two team champions. The 2018 Women’s North Division Champs, Athlete’s Source, is shown above, from left to right, in front, Michelle Haber and Jenn Miller; middle row, Tricia Kendziera, Tammie Hogan, Lisa Maciel, Christine Bello, Ali Moravsky and Nicole McGuinnes; and in back, Amy Rodriguez, Lynn Mulhall, Jules Flood, Michele DeGrosso, Kristin Bailey, Megan Fuller, Jennie Flannery and Meg Lyon. Missing from photo is Laura Knapp and Baby Delilah Knapp. less
    New Milford womens softball league recently wrapped up its season and crowned two team champions. The 2018 Women’s North Division Champs, Athlete’s Source, is shown above, from left to right, in front, ... more
    Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo
Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo
Image 1 of / 2

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 2
New Milford womens softball league recently wrapped up its season and crowned two team champions. The 2018 Women’s North Division Champs, Athlete’s Source, is shown above, from left to right, in front, Michelle Haber and Jenn Miller; middle row, Tricia Kendziera, Tammie Hogan, Lisa Maciel, Christine Bello, Ali Moravsky and Nicole McGuinnes; and in back, Amy Rodriguez, Lynn Mulhall, Jules Flood, Michele DeGrosso, Kristin Bailey, Megan Fuller, Jennie Flannery and Meg Lyon. Missing from photo is Laura Knapp and Baby Delilah Knapp. less
New Milford womens softball league recently wrapped up its season and crowned two team champions. The 2018 Women’s North Division Champs, Athlete’s Source, is shown above, from left to right, in front, ... more
Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo

New Milford women’s softball league recently wrapped up its season and crowned two team’s champions.