Champs!

New Milford womens softball league recently wrapped up its season and crowned two team champions. The 2018 Women’s North Division Champs, Athlete’s Source, is shown above, from left to right, in front, Michelle Haber and Jenn Miller; middle row, Tricia Kendziera, Tammie Hogan, Lisa Maciel, Christine Bello, Ali Moravsky and Nicole McGuinnes; and in back, Amy Rodriguez, Lynn Mulhall, Jules Flood, Michele DeGrosso, Kristin Bailey, Megan Fuller, Jennie Flannery and Meg Lyon. Missing from photo is Laura Knapp and Baby Delilah Knapp. less New Milford womens softball league recently wrapped up its season and crowned two team champions. The 2018 Women’s North Division Champs, Athlete’s Source, is shown above, from left to right, in front, ... more Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo

New Milford womens softball league recently wrapped up its season and crowned two team champions. The 2018 Women’s south Division Champs, Team Primerica, is shown above, from left to right, in front, Elizabeth Som, Haleigh Grinder, Amy "G" Grinder and Andrea Donzella, and in back, Pam Badoud, Kristen Sliman, Amy Novicky, Kristi Yachulke, Stephanie Schreiber, Courtney Mead, Allysa O'Neill. Missing from photo are Megan Leach, Samantha Brown and Erika McKeon. less New Milford womens softball league recently wrapped up its season and crowned two team champions. The 2018 Women’s south Division Champs, Team Primerica, is shown above, from left to right, in front, ... more Photo: Courtesy Of Amy Grinder

Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Champs! 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

New Milford women’s softball league recently wrapped up its season and crowned two team’s champions.