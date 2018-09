Pictured with Team South Kent Diplomats, the D Division champs, are, from left to right, in front, Daniel Trinidad, Ronnie Couch, Walt Dejulia, PJ Mannion, Rich Kohut, Kiko Brito and Keith Taylor and, in back, Chris Leone, Mick McDougall, Kevin McDougall, Albert Taylor, Pete Rubino, Brian Morlino and Edgar Perez. Missing from the photo are Matt Corso, Peter Kisling, Sean Maleski, Nick Owens, Al Roma, Ken Schweter, Matt Schweter, Tony Taylor and Claude Wallace. less