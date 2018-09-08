Champions

The B Division men’s champions, YardApes, are shown above, from left to right, in front, Tom Collentine, Jeff Terrillion, Marcus Collentine, Jayson Roberts, Dennis Federly and Sean Chandler, and in back, Shayne Newman, Trevor Boone, Darrick Terrillion, Tyler Hansen, Tim Lampron, Walter Singer and Taylor Young. Missing are Paul Lewis and Derek Szigeti. less The B Division men’s champions, YardApes, are shown above, from left to right, in front, Tom Collentine, Jeff Terrillion, Marcus Collentine, Jayson Roberts, Dennis Federly and Sean Chandler, and in back, ... more Photo: Courtesy Of Crystal Terrillion

Pictured with Team South Kent Diplomats, the D Division champs, are, from left to right, in front, Daniel Trinidad, Ronnie Couch, Walt Dejulia, PJ Mannion, Rich Kohut, Kiko Brito and Keith Taylor and, in back, Chris Leone, Mick McDougall, Kevin McDougall, Albert Taylor, Pete Rubino, Brian Morlino and Edgar Perez. Missing from the photo are Matt Corso, Peter Kisling, Sean Maleski, Nick Owens, Al Roma, Ken Schweter, Matt Schweter, Tony Taylor and Claude Wallace. less Pictured with Team South Kent Diplomats, the D Division champs, are, from left to right, in front, Daniel Trinidad, Ronnie Couch, Walt Dejulia, PJ Mannion, Rich Kohut, Kiko Brito and Keith Taylor and, in back, ... more Photo: Courtesy Of Amy Grinder

Pictured with the A Division champions, team Wayback, are, from left to right, in front, RJ Burke, Bill Chemero, Pat Hendricks and Ryan Cartin and, in back, Justin Kimberly, Brooke Friedland, James Kimberly, Hobson Lopes, Tom Gambone, Matt Gambone and Keith April. Missing from the photo are Chris Shaw, Dylan Tuz and John Kimberly. less Pictured with the A Division champions, team Wayback, are, from left to right, in front, RJ Burke, Bill Chemero, Pat Hendricks and Ryan Cartin and, in back, Justin Kimberly, Brooke Friedland, James Kimberly, ... more Photo: Courtesy Of Amy Grinder

The C Division champions team, Longo, is comprised of, from left to right, in front, Mike Carrozza, Tyler Sartwell, Leo Lesiak Jr., Scott Lesiak, Leo Lesiak Sr., Brian Maciel and Tom Rago and, in back, Gabe Rodriguez, Louis Owen, Tom Reardon, Mike Madden Jr., Mitch Clark, Mike Maserati, Mike Zollo, Cody Madden and Terry Reagan. less The C Division champions team, Longo, is comprised of, from left to right, in front, Mike Carrozza, Tyler Sartwell, Leo Lesiak Jr., Scott Lesiak, Leo Lesiak Sr., Brian Maciel and Tom Rago and, in back, Gabe ... more Photo: Courtesy Of Amy Grinder

Pictured above with team Beatty, the champs for E Division, are from left to right, in front, PJ Arnold, Mike Barberio, Gianni Barberio, Bob Lucas, James Galbraith, Nick Zibell and Russell Coyle, and in back, John Krafick, Greg Showalter, Freddie Pitcher, Jeff Tuozzoli, Jason McNab, Tracey Panessa, Ryan Perlowsky and Andrew Ethier. Missing are James Fields, Ricky Lucas, Andy Adams, Alfredo Calderon and John Steitzle. less Pictured above with team Beatty, the champs for E Division, are from left to right, in front, PJ Arnold, Mike Barberio, Gianni Barberio, Bob Lucas, James Galbraith, Nick Zibell and Russell Coyle, and in back, ... more Photo: Courtesy Of Amy Grinder







New Milford men’s softball teams have wrapped up their season.