Champaign charity for hungry, homeless faces deficit

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — A Champaign charity that aids the hungry and homeless is more than $270,000 in the hole as it enters the holiday season.

The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports that Restoration Urban Ministries budgets $650,000 for housing, food and clothing. It offers church services, substance-abuse recovery programs self-sufficiency education.

But the Rev. Ervin Williams, the executive director, says funding has not kept up with demand and the organization’s two buildings need repairs to floors, ceilings and six heating units in housing units.

Staff has been cut and the amount of food purchased monthly has been reduced.

Ervin says people are giving at the same level as in the past but there are more charities vying for donations. He remains hopeful the community will make up the deficit.

___

Online: Restoration Urban Ministries: https://bit.ly/2DvOdUp

___

Information from: The News-Gazette, http://www.news-gazette.com