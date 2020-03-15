Chamber to hold designer bag bingo

The Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce will hold its inaugural designer bag bingo night May 1 at the VFW hall on Avery Road.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., with bingo to start at 7 p.m.

Hors d’oeuvres and non-alcoholic beverages are welcome. A cash bar will be available.

Additional bingo cards, water, candy and chips will be available for purchase.

Ten rounds of bingo will be offered.

A designer bag will be awarded to one lucky winner of each round.

Additional ways to win include door prizes, a 50/50 raffle and raffle baskets.

Early bird registration is $35 by April 17. After that, tickets are $40. They can be purchased at www.newmilford-chamber.com/bingo.

Table reservations are available for a party of eight. To reserve a table, all eight tickets must be purchased together.