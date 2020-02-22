Chamber to hold ‘Lunch and Learn’

The Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the New Milford Police Department will hold a free Lunch & Learn Seminar, “Narcan Training,” Feb. 27.

The event will run from noon to 1:15 p.m. in the E. Paul Martin Meeting Room at Roger Sherman Town Hall, 10 Main St.

Training will include overview of opioid epidemic, signs and symptoms of an overdose, how to administer Narcan, and support/resources.

There will be a limited number of Narcan doses available to those who request it.

As part of this training, the mayor is committed to having Narcan available at the town hall and other strategic town locations.

Lunch will be provided.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-6080.