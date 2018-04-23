Chamber slates breakfast networking event

The Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce will hold a Breakfast Networking Scene April 30 from 8 to 9 a.m. at the Makery Coworking on Bank Street in New Milford.

The structured, morning networking event is exclusively for members of the Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce.

Members must be in good standing, meaning 2018 dues must be paid.

Only one representative per Chamber membership is permitted.

Reservations are required, as space limited. To RSVP, email nmcc@newmilford-chamber.com or call 860-354-6080 by April 25.

The event will feature breakfast and open networking from 8 to 8:15 a.m., 30-second to one-minute speeches about the attendee’s business, and follow-ups and more networking from 8:45 to 9 a.m.

All American Waste is the sponsor.